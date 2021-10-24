Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,828 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Moody’s worth $185,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. The stock had a trading volume of 410,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,838. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.24 and its 200 day moving average is $356.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

