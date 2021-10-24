Eden (EDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $73,371.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $73,371.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00202106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

