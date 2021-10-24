eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

EGAN opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

