Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $234,374.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.00312431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,084,760 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

