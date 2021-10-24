Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $29.93 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $236.66 million and $29.93 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 524,221,820 coins and its circulating supply is 440,491,203 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

