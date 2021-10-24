Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

