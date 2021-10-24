Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Enigma has a market cap of $1.37 million and $220,375.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.00332874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

