Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $339.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion and a PE ratio of -111.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.90 and its 200-day moving average is $263.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

