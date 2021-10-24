Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 66,700 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 355,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 141,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion and a PE ratio of -21.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

