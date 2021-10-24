Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $805,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

