EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

ENLC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

