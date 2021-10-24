Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.45

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.45 and last traded at $136.54, with a volume of 2111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.87.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 9.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 24.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

