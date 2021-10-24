Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Entra ASA stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.
Entra ASA Company Profile
