EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.61 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

