Equalizer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $948,216.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $948,216.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.10 or 1.00188001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.06633367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

