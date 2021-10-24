Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CFG stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

