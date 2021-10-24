Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $80.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

