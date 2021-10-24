Ethereum Gold Project 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,244.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $483,635.99 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00203424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00101333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,924,933,631 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

