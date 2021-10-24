Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Up 0.2%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 1,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

