EvenCoin Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $84,208.42 and approximately $160,186.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00484909 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.45 or 0.00998540 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

