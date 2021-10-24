Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $281.54

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $281.54 and last traded at $281.18, with a volume of 4546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day moving average of $259.15.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

