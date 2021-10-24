Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

