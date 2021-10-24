Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from new electric rates and its cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve the resilience of its system. Exelon's strong performance results in stable cash flow generation, allowing the company to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme weather conditions in its service territories adversely impacts performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.11.

EXC stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

