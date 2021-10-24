eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 428,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,178,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.