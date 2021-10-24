Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EXPN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,290 ($42.98) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,202.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,941.61. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.33.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

