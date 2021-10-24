Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CVM opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.22. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
