Eyal Talor Sells 15,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVM opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.22. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

