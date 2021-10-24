Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Marsico Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 91,368 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 7.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $295,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

