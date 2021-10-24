Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 226,164 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,164 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

