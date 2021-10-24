Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $41,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.76 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

