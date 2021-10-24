Federated Hermes Inc. Has $56.47 Million Stock Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.47% of McAfee worth $56,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McAfee by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFE. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCFE stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -66.94.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

