Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $46,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

