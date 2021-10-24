Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 210,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.81% of GrowGeneration worth $51,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

