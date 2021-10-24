Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 76,547 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of PTC worth $44,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

