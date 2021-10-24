FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post sales of $130.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $44.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $268.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 1,145,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,853. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

