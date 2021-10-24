Filecoin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $63.48 or 0.00102269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.42 billion and approximately $628.30 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.96 or 0.99766099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.54 or 0.06621773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 116,858,831 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

