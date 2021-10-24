Financial Analysis: Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) vs. Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and Sigma Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Sigma Labs has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Sigma Labs -509.70% -50.72% -42.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Sigma Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $810,000.00 42.11 -$5.20 million ($1.83) -1.78

Galileo Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats Galileo Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.