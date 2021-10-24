Financial Comparison: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.72 $143.46 million $0.38 30.61 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 147.73 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.41

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97% Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01%

Risk & Volatility

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.22%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.