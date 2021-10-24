Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.64% of Financial Institutions worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $31.90 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $505.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

