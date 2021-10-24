FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.91 million and $2.09 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001146 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 788,071,981 coins and its circulating supply is 361,379,481 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

