First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $46.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $185.40 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

