First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 752,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.