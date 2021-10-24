First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 638,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 231,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.35 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

