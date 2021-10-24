First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,135 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.