First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.