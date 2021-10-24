First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,970 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $133.22 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $134.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

