First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.