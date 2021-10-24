First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post sales of $132.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $43.07. 94,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

