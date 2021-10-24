First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of First Mid Bancshares worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FMBH opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $769.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.96.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

