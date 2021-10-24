FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.44

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.44 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

