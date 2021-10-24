Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,349,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

